Liven up your look in the PUMA® Men’s Palms Button Down Golf Shirt. The shirt was built with moisture-wicking, 4-way stretch fabric and can easily be paired with your favorite PUMA® shorts for the perfect course-to-beach look. Technology Moisture-wicking fabric to quickly evaporate sweat Design Details 4-way stretch for easy movement and a comfortable swing Part of the PUMA® Island Time Collection Button down construction for casual style All-over palm print