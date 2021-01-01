Spyder Men's Pinnacle GTX Jacket, Small, Blue

Fit & Design: Made of 360° stretch nylon fabric with GORE-TEX® laminate and DWR 60g PRIMALOFT® Gold Insulation for warmth YKK® zippers GORE-TEX® stretch technology panels at elbows and back of shoulder for mobility GORE-TEX® stretch technology panels at sleeve cuff gusset RECCO® Avalanche Rescue System Gold Chassis full stretch engineered interior Removable helmet-compatible hood with an adjustable opening for a custom fit Removable powder skirt with snapback feature and spacer mesh padding at shoulders Core ventilation system with YKK® AQUAGUARD™ zippers Armor-plated reinforcement at shoulders and hips for durability Interior stretch cuffs and thumb holes provide extra coverage