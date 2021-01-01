Nike Men's Polo Slam Heritage Slim Fit Polo, Small, Blue

Fit & Design: Slim fit for a tailored feel Longer back hem and side vents let you wear the polo untucked for a casual look Embroidered eyelets at each underarm enhance airflow Pique fabric and a breathable design offer a premium look and feel An orange label on the placket, orange thread on the top button, and a facsimile of the original Nike shoe box under the back collar infuse heritage style NikeCourt® logo Technology: Breathable knit fabric with Dri-FIT® technology Additional Details: Machine wash Fabric is made with at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.