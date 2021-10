The Hurley Portland Flannel is an everyday comfortable and heavy knit flannel that's ideal for cooler temperatures with a classic fit. Details Ultra-soft brushed flannel. Classic fit. Left chest patch pocket with reinforced triangle stitch detail. Turn back front placket. Pleats and locker loop detail at the back yoke. Curved hem. One & Only flag label. Garment wash. 100% Organic Cotton. Machine Wash Imported Men's Portland Flannel in Dk Smoke Grey, Size Small