Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Relaxed Bottom Pants, Small, Granite Heather

Find lightweight comfort in the Champion® Men’s Powerblend® Fleece Relaxed Bottom Pants. Brushed fleece fabric delivers plush softness and locks in warmth in cool conditions, while elastic leg openings hold your look in place. A drawcord waistband adjusts for your ideal fit, and side pockets serve as storage for your small items. Streamline your look and performance with the Champion® Powerblend® Fleece Relaxed Bottom Pants. FEATURES: Loose fit pants Powerblend® fabric delivers superior warmth and comfort Brushed fleece interior ensures an exceptionally soft feel Anti-pill finish and triple stitching reduce shrinkage and tearing for long-lasting durability Wide leg openings with elastic cuffs ensure snugness and fuller mobility Elastic waistband with inner drawcord adjusts for a secure and custom fit On-seam hand pockets hold your small belongings Embroidered Champion® logo hip graphic