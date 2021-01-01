Champion Men's Powerblend Retro Fleece Jogger Pants, Small, Blue

Find lightweight comfort in the Champion® Men’s Powerblend® Retro Fleece Jogger Pants. Brushed fleece fabric delivers plush softness and locks in warmth in cool conditions, while tapered legs bring a relaxed, athletic feel. An elastic drawcord waist adjusts for your ideal fit, and side pockets serve as storage for your small items. Streamline your look and performance with the Champion® Powerblend® Retro Fleece Jogger Pants. FEATURES: Loose fit tapered leg pants Powerblend® fabric delivers superior warmth and comfort Brushed fleece interior ensures an exceptionally soft feel Anti-pill finish and triple stitching reduce shrinkage and tearing for long-lasting durability Tapered legs with ribbed ankle cuffs hold look in place and offer a relaxed feel Elastic waistband with inner drawcord adjusts for a secure and custom fit On-seam hand pockets hold your small belongings Embroidered Champion® logo hip graphic