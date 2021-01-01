Offering smart and sophisticated style for a man in motion, this printed men's sweater from Perry Ellis will quickly become a wardrobe staple. The menâs pullover sweater has 4-way stretch to help the fabric move with you throughout your busy day. It wicks away moisture to help keep you dry, and itâs machine washable for easy care. Raglan back sleeves help to provide a more laidback look and allow for a full range of motion. Ribbed trim along the collar, cuffs and hem completes the sharp design. 60% Cotton / 40% Modal Regular Fit Crew Neck Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Print Pullover Sweater in Black, Size Small, Cotton, Regular