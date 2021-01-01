Offering smart and sophisticated style for a man in motion, this printed men's sweater from Perry Ellis will quickly become a wardrobe staple. The menâs pullover sweater has 4-way stretch to help the fabric move with you throughout your busy day. It wicks away moisture to help keep you dry, and itâs machine washable for easy care. Raglan back sleeves help to provide a more laidback look and allow for a full range of motion. Ribbed trim along the collar, cuffs and hem completes the sharp design. 60% Cotton / 40% Modal Regular Fit Crew Neck Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Print Pullover Sweater in Black, Size Small, Cotton, Regular