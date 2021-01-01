Nike Men's Pro Hyperstrong Football Shorts, Small, White

Get the perfect balance of protection and performance with the Nike® Men’s Pro Hyperstrong Football Shorts. These sweat-wicking football shorts feature a tight fit with foam padding for impact absorption. Lightweight mesh and smooth seams help you stay comfortable on the field. Performance and Design Integrates protective panels into sweat-wicking fabric Foam padding helps absorb impact Flat seams move smoothly against your skin Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Additional Details Material: Body: 78% polyester/22% spandex. Panels/center front panel/center front lining: 82% polyester/18% spandex. Pad: 100% ethylene vinyl acetate. Plate: 100% polyethylene. Machine wash