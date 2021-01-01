Nike Men's Pro Therma Dri-FIT Long Sleeve Shirt, Small, Gray

Take your workout outdoors when there’s a chill in the air wearing the Nike® Pro Therma Long Sleeve Shirt. Constructed of Nike® Pro Warm fabric, this long sleeve features Dri-Fit® moisture-wicking technology to keep you warm without overheating. A comfortable crew neckline combines with a body-hugging fit for security and ease of movement during any activity. Complete with the iconic Swoosh™ trademark, the Nike® Pro Therma Long Sleeve Shirt will be your go-to style. FEATURES: Body-hugging fit long sleeve shirt Nike® Pro Warm fabric for a locked in feel Dri-FIT® moisture-wicking technology Crew neckline offers a non-restrictive fit Swoosh™ trademark on the chest