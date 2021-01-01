Under Armour Men's Project Rock BSR Short Sleeve T-Shirt, Small, Black

Earn some style points and prove your dedication with this Under Armour® Project Rock shirt. “Blood, Sweat, Respect” is written on the front to showcase just that in addition to a shaped hem for style all while staying comfortable in this shirt’s super soft, cotton blend. Fit and Design: Loose fit short sleeve T-shirt Super-soft, cotton-blend fabric provides all-day comfort 4-way stretch for enhanced flexibility Ribbed crewneck collar for classic comfort Shaped hem for added style Additional Details: Recommended care: Machine wash cold with like colors and inside out Do not iron, dry clean, or use softeners