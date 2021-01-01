Under Armour Men's Project Rock Terry Sleeveless Hoodie, Small, Onyx White/Black

Move freely throughout your day in the Under Armour® Men’s Project Rock Terry Sleeveless Hoodie. This pullover top has moisture-wicking power and a dropped, shaped hem for enhanced coverage. Bold Project Rock graphics and raw edge hem details deliver a lasting impression. Fit & Design: Loose fit sleeveless hoodie French Terry fabric has a smooth outer layer and a warm, soft inner layer Dropped, shaped hem for enhanced coverage Open hand pockets to store small items All-over raw edge hem details offer a comfortable fit Project Rock inspired graphics on left chest Under Armour® logo on back of hood Hooded design with adjustable drawstring provides extra protection Technology: Material wicks sweat away from the body and dries really fast Additional Details: Machine wash cold with like colors; wash garment inside out. Tumble dry low