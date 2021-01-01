Men's Regular Fit Short Sleeve Collared Polo Jersey Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Green S

Bring style and versatility to your closet with the Standard Fit Short Sleeve Polo Jersey Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™. Featuring a classic collared design with a three-button closure at the front, this polo shirt features a front patch pocket for added style and pairs well with your casual jeans or dressy slacks for different looks. Made with breathable 100percent cotton that wicks moisture for comfortable all-day wear, this standard-fit polo shirt can easily be layered under jackets and coats when it gets chilly outdoors. Pair it with your favorite jeans and sneakers for a casual outfit, or suit up with a shirt jacket and oxfords for date night. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Color: Green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.