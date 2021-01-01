Burton Men's Reserve Bib Pants, Small, Blue

Waterproof for all-day comfort, the Reserve Bib Pants from Burton® delivers all the enhanced features you need to spend your day on the slopes. The fully taped seams and adjustable suspenders provide protection with snow-blocking features, while the mesh lined vents offer breathability as you expand the boundaries. Fit Relaxed fit bib Technology 2L shell with Living Lining™ mapped with embossed taffeta and small hole mesh DRYRIDE™ 15K waterproofing Design Side entry zipper Fully taped seams Mesh lined no-snag Test-I-Cool™ vents Zippered microfleece handwarmer pockets Zippered chest pocket Cargo pockets with hook and loop closure Side zipper entry bob with adjustable suspenders YKK® water resistant zippers bluesign® product