PUMA Men Reset V1 Polyurethane Watch, Color: Light Gray/Black (Model: P5032)

Launched in 1948 in Germany, Puma is a leading sports brand and has set out on a mission of being “Forever Faster”. Puma aims high, and when goals are acheived the brand aims ever higher; all to acheive one thing: to be the Fastest sports brand in the world. The Reset is a fresh and sporty platform for both men and ladies. These watches feature a unique jacket construction, the PUMA cat logo, and a hexagonal pattern on the backside of the strap that ties to elements used in PUMA's sneakers. PUMA's Reset V1 43mm watch features a silver textured dial with black dot indexes and blue and green iridescent crystal, three-hand movement and reflective black and silver striped polyurethane band. Round polycarbonate case, with a silver dial. Multicolor, polyurethane band. Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water