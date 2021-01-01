VRST Men's Run T-Shirt, Small, Fiesta

The VRST™ Men’s Run T-Shirt is fit to move with you and your active lifestyle. This top features 4-way stretch material and moisture-wicking technology for a performance feel as you gear up for your workout. Reflective bonding located on the sleeves and at the center of the back provides improved visibility so you can stay safe on the road and trails. Fit & Design: Slim fit short sleeve tee Crewneck collar provides a nonrestrictive fit 4-way stretch construction is designed to comfortably move with you Reflective bonding at sleeves and center of back for increased visibility VRST™ reflective heatseal logo Technology: Moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable Anti-odor technology helps to keep you and your clothing fresh