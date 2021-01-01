From under armour

Under Armour Men's RUSH ½ Zip Hoodie, Small, Concrete/Black

$70.00
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Fit & Design: Fitted hoodie Lightweight knit fabric offers all-day comfort 1/2 zip design for easy adjustability Strategic mesh panels for improved ventilation Under Armour® logo on left chest Hooded design with adjustable drawstring provides extra protection Technology: UA RUSH™ mineral-infused fabric proven to enhance performance Built-in 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Material wicks sweat and dries fast to keep you comfortable Additional Details: Powered by Celliant Recommended care: Machine wash cold with like colors; tumble dry low

