Men's White With Stretch And UPF 30, This Soft Tech Tee Sports Our Cooling Technology That Reacts With Your Sweat To Lower The Fabric S Temperature And Keep You Cool. Omni-Freeze Zero Sweat-Activated Super Cooling. Omni-Wick Technology Actively Breathes And Pulls Moisture Away From Your Skin. Omni-Shade UPF 30 Sun Protection. Antimicrobial Treatment Protects This Product From Bacterial Growth