From spyder

Spyder Men 's Tordrillo GTX Jacket, Men's, XL, White

$479.97 on sale
($600.00 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Fit & Design: Removable, helmet compatible hood with adjustable opening Underarm ventilation system with YKK® AquaGuard™ zippers Silver Chassis: Targeted interior stretch panels,removable powder skirt with snapback feature and spacer mesh padding at shoulders Additional Details: YKK® AquaGuard™ center front,hand,chest,collar gusset and data card pocket zippers Drawcord adjustable hem Adjustable cuff tabs with interior stretch cuffs and thumb holes Internal zippered pocket,mesh goggle pocket,and chamois lens wipe

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com