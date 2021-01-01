Spyder Men 's Tordrillo GTX Jacket, Men's, XL, White

Fit & Design: Removable, helmet compatible hood with adjustable opening Underarm ventilation system with YKK® AquaGuard™ zippers Silver Chassis: Targeted interior stretch panels,removable powder skirt with snapback feature and spacer mesh padding at shoulders Additional Details: YKK® AquaGuard™ center front,hand,chest,collar gusset and data card pocket zippers Drawcord adjustable hem Adjustable cuff tabs with interior stretch cuffs and thumb holes Internal zippered pocket,mesh goggle pocket,and chamois lens wipe