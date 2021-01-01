Nike Men's Seascape Lap 9” Volley Swim Trunks, Small, Volt

Fit & Design: Features a stretchy waistband with internal drawcord for an adjustable fit Built-in boxer liner offers superior comfort and support Constructed of punched woven fabric for enhanced breathability Leg vents improve water and airflow and increase mobility Pockets help store your essentials while allowing proper water drainage On seam pockets and hidden zippered back pocket with mesh pocket bags Inner mesh media pocket to hold your small essentials 9” inseam/20” outseam Screenprinted Swoosh logo