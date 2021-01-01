Men's Short Sleeve 4pk Crew-Neck T-Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Black S

From a relaxed setting at home to a busy day at work, complete your everyday outfit with this Pack of 4 Short-Sleeve Crew-Neck T-Shirts from Goodfellow and Co™. Made from soft and lightweight 100percent cotton fabric, each of these short-sleeve black tees makes a great stand-alone option for casual-cool looks, while also making the perfect base layer underneath your button downs or sweaters when it gets cold. No matter how you wear these black crewneck T-shirts, you'll love the versatility they bring to your everyday wardrobe. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.