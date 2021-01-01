Hanes Men's Short Sleeve Workwear Crew Neck T-Shirt - Brown S

Hanes Men's Workwear Short Sleeve Pocket Tee comes in a convenient pack of 2 T-Shirts. Substantial, durable and heavyweight cotton blend fabric, these T-Shirts are made for even the roughest of jobs. Work outside all day? These tees feature X-Temp technology that is designed to keep you cool and dry, as well as FreshIQ anti odor technology, helping reduce unpleasant odors from your clothes. Additionally, these mens shirts offer 50+ UPF sun protection against harmful UV rays, so you stay protected throughout the workday. Available in a variety of colors. Color "safety green" is ANSI/SEA certified as background material for high visibility safety apparel. Hanes tagless design for itch-free comfort all day long. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.