This versatile polo shirt from Perry Ellis oozes everyday style. Pique fabrication weaves in raised parallel cords for subtle texture. Contrast stripes at the shoulders and chest pocket add flair to the men's polo. Its slim-fit cut offers a contemporary look, while fabric enhanced with stretch provides easy-wearing comfort. 94% Cotton / 6% Spandex Slim Fit Pique Fabrication Incorporates Texture By Weaving In Raised Parallel Cords Into The Garment Polo Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Slim Fit Pique Pocket Polo in Black, Size Small, Cotton/Spandex