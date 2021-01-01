Keep the party going in this soft and stylish short sleeve button-down shirt. Tonal panel embroidery adds subtle but distinctive detailing while the solid color is easy to match. Durable plain weave fabrication keeps the soft sandwashed fabric looking and feeling its best wear after wear. Complete the laidback look with a pair of Cubavera pants or shorts and see where the night takes you. 62% Viscose / 38% Polyester Classic Fit Plain Weave Fabrication Easy Care Soft Touch Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Available in Big & Tall | Cubavera Men's Solid Panel Embroidered Short Sleeve Shirt in Brilliant White, Size Small, Viscose Blend