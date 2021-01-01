Up North Trading Company Men's State of Hockey Hoodie, Small, Dark Green

Stay warm on or off the ice in the Up North Trading Company® Men’s State of Hockey Hoodie. Featuring a sport laced hood, sport shoulder panels, and soft cotton blend material. Fit: Men’s hockey hoodie 10.0 oz. Standard fit Sport lace hooded collar neckline Specs: Three piece sport construction hood Sport shoulder panels Split front placket with six sewn eyelets Thick white flat lace drawcord 2x2 ribbed side gussets and panels Size Chart: Small: Length is 27" and width is 19" Medium: Length is 28" and width is 20.5" Large: Length is 29" and width is 22" X-Large: Length is 30" and width is 23.5" 2X-Large: Length is 31" and width is 25" 3X-Large: Length is 32" and width is 26.5"