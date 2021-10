Keep warm in the Under Armour® Men’s Sweaterfleece Golf ½ Zip. Whether you’re on the course or off, the pullover offers complete comfort thanks to UA Storm technology, ribbed shoulders and an adjustable ½ zip construction. Design Details UA Storm technology is water repellent and breathable Ribbed shoulder for added stretch and better movement Lightweight construction is durable ½ zip design for easy layering and adjustable warmth Cuffed hem for durability