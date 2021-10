Batman Charcoal Heather 'The Joker' Urban Logo Sweatshirt - Men. Whether he's off to another comic con or getting comfy on the weekend, this sweatshirt turns up the supervillain volume on his look. Full graphic text: The Joker (repeating).Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.