Red 'Bro, Do You Even Gift?' Crewneck Sweatshirt - Men. Celebrate the holiday season in style with this Santa adorned sweatshirt complete with a hilarious graphic and constructed from a soft cotton blend.Full graphic text: Bro, do you even gift?Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.