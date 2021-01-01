Update your golf apparel for the season with this Callaway men's golf polo. A fine line color block print adds eye-catching detail to the chest and sleeves of this understated golf top. Built-in Swing Tech technology enhances your range of motion and Opti Dri™ moisture-wicking technology keeps skin cool and dry. A ribbed collar and three-button placket complete the polished polo style. 100% Polyester Classic Golf Fit - Roomiest silhouette and slightly longer sleeves designed for ease of motion Jersey Fabrication UPF15 Sun Protection Fabric Swing Tech™ Opti Dri™ Wicks Away Moisture To Keep You Dry Ribbed collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Model is 6'2", Wearing Size M | Callaway Men's Swing Tech™ Fine Line Color Block Golf Polo Shirt, Gray Dawn, 100% Polyester