Men's Tall Striped Short Sleeve Novelty Button-Down Collared Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Washed Red MT

For a casual wardrobe staple, choose the Striped Short-Sleeve Novelty Button-Down Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™. This short-sleeve button-down shirt features a classic collared design, and the below-waist length lends itself to a variety of styling options. The cotton-blend construction provides breathable comfort for all-day wear, while short sleeves make it perfect for both layering and warm-weather. Pair it with cuffed jeans and sneakers for an everyday look, or wear it with shorts and sandals for a day out in the sun. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.