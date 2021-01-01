Get your A-game on and look good doing it in The Golfer Earlâ¢ Polo from Original Penguin. This sleek golf polo is crafted from a double-knit high-gauge dobby fabric for texture and durability. Contrast tipping at the collar and contrast piping on the cuffs and placket add sophisticated styling. Two-tone Pete embroidery pops on the handy left chest pocket of this short sleeve polo shirt. 100% Polyester Dobby Fabrication Is Characterized By Miniature Geometric Patterns Woven Into Fabric Traditional Fit Self Collar Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's The Golfer Earlâ¢Polo Short Sleeve in Caribbean Sea Blue, Size Small, 100% Polyester | Munsingwear