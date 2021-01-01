FILA Men's Tie Breaker Henley Short Sleeve Tennis Shirt, Small, Blue

Fit & Design: Loose fit short sleeve shirt 3-button placket offers easy adjustability Stretch bonded tape down sides for added style FILA® F-Box transparent logo above left hem Round neckline provides a relaxed, casual fit and feel Technology: UPF 50+ sun protection to guard against harmful UV rays Anti-odor technology effectively reduces the development of bacteria and odor to keep you fresh Moisture-wicking fabric moves sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable Fabric that moves with your body to provide comfort on the court