Style and comfort come together in this soft, breathable Original Penguin polo shirt. Birdseye fabrication weaves in a subtle, small diamond pattern. The form-fitting style is topped off with a three-button placket and self collar for a classic polo look. A chest pocket and tipping details finish off the smart-looking polo. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Birdseye Fabrication Weaves A Pattern Of Small Diamonds With A Dot In The Middle Self Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Tipped Birdseye Polo Short Sleeve in Rio Red, Size Small, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear