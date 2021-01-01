A Captain's Pick on and off the golf course, this Tour Authentic Cashmere V-neck sweater will elevate your play and style. Tour Authentic by Callaway fuses artistic craftsmanship, luxurious materials and technical innovation. A timeless collection designed for the elite player seeking the best in form and function, this premium Mongolian two-ply cashmere provides a soft and superior feel. Improve Your Performance 100% Long Staple Mongolian Cashmere: 15.5 micron, double ply represents the best grade in cashmere quality Crafted with ribbing around the bottom hem, sleeve cuffs and V-neck Cashmere's natural properties allow the sweater to resist odors and maintain temperature control by insulating during cold weather and cooling during warm weather Lightweight, luxurious and soft golf sweater is the perfect layering piece on and off the course UPF protects you from the sun's damaging UV rays during a long day on the course 100% Cashmere Hand wash cold or Dry Clean Imported | Callaway Men's Tour Authentic Cashmere V-Neck Sweater, Potent Purple, 100% Cashmere