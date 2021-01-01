From cubavera

Cubavera Men's Two Tone One Pocket Tuck Short Sleeve Shirt in Federal Blue, Size Small, Linen Blend

Description

Lighten up in this breathable linen-blend men’s shirt from Cubavera. The one-pocket design is accented with tuck detailing for an elevated casual finish. The straight hem on this short sleeve button-down shirt allows for a clean silhouette when untucked. Pair it with our linen pants or shorts for a smart go-anywhere casual look. 58% Linen / 42% Cotton Classic Fit Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Plaineweave Two Tone Fabrication One Pocket Tucks Point Collar Straight Hem Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Men's Two Tone One Pocket Tuck Short Sleeve Shirt in Federal Blue, Size Small, Linen Blend

