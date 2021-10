Fit and Design: Loose fit pants Made with ultra-soft and warm textured boucle fabric to deliver ultimate comfort Tapered legs with encased elastic cuffs offers a comfy fit Secure-zip hand pockets Secure-zip back pocket Encased elastic waistband with an external drawcord offers adjustability Technology: Water-resistant woven overlays provide added durability and protection Additional Details: Inseam: 30” Wash inside out Tumble dry low Do not iron, bleach, use softeners or dry clean