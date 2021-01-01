Nike Men's Velocity Legend 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Top, Small, Red

Whether you’re suiting up for another intense training session or taking a moment to kick back after a hard-fought game, the Nike® Men’s Velocity Legend 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Top delivers exceptional comfort on or off the field. This lightweight top is outfitted with Dri-FIT® Technology to lift moisture from your body as you continue to push through grueling drills, and also features raglan sleeves that keeps your wrists and forearms exposed to minimize potential distractions when fielding. Performance-Dedicated Design: Dri-FIT® Integration: Moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation 3/4-length raglan sleeves allow you to move naturally during practice or play Additional Details: Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel