The North Face Men's Venture 2 Jacket, Small, Gray

Fit and Design: Standard fit rain jacket Attached, fully adjustable hood Covered secure-zip hand pockets Stormflap with a hook-and-loop closure covers the center front zip Pit-zip venting for added breathability Hem cinch-cord Adjustable hook-and-loop cuff tabs Embroidered The North Face® logo on left chest and back-right shoulder Technology: Waterproof, breathable, seam-sealed DryVent™ 2.5L shell helps keep you dry 100% windproof fabric keeps you covered on blustery days Additional Details: Stows in hand pocket 27” center back