For lovers of all things Great design for Son Meningitis and Encephalitis support, Meningitis and Encephalitis Niece, Meningitis and Encephalitis nephew, Meningitis and Encephalitis son, Meningitis and Encephalitis daughter, Meningitis and Encephalitis bab 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.