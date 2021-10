Polished stainless steel watch with black dial featuring silver-tone luminous indexes and bracelet with five links Swiss quartz movement with analog display Protective Flame Fusion crystal dial window Features fold-over clasp with safety closure, tachymeter scale on inner bezel, unidirectional bezel, and 60-second, 30-minute and 12-hour subdials Water resistant to 330 feet (100 M): suitable for snorkeling, as well as swimming, but not diving