Diamour Men's 1 Ct. T.W. Diamond Five Stone Alternating Rivet Band In 14K Two-Tone Gold. Crafted in 14K white and rose gold, this striking style features five sparkling round diamonds alternating with a rose gold ridge. Each ridge features a rivet desidn on the band, and is visible on the top and bottom of the smooth polised shank. Radiant with 1.0 ct. t.w. of diamonds and a brilliant buffed luster, this five-stone band makes a statement.