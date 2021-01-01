Zamberlan Men's 1111 Cresta GTX RR Boot - 9 - Waxed Dark Brown

Features of the Zamberlan Men's 1111 Cresta GTX RR Boot The Vibram Curcuma Outsoles feature wide and deep lugs to prevent debris build-up, a solid downhill brake, and excellent traction Zamberlan Hydrobloc full grain waxed leather Uppers Are durable and protected with a protective PU toe rand and heel cover Zamberlan's all-new synthetic and Kevlar tongue with elasticized gussets give the Cresta a sock-like Fit and make it one of our most comfortable ever Gore-Tex Performance Comfort membranes provide the utmost waterproof protection and breathability Are guaranteed for the Lifetime of the boot The Zamberlan ZBPK last is our most famous, and when combined with our new elasticized tongue grants a Higher-volume Fit The lasting Board of the Cresta is our Flex 3mm + PE for greater flexibility, yet enough support for the mountain The PU wedge Midsoles make this boot lighter and softer on the step, yet durable and supportive Resolable Made in Italy