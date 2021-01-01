For decades, Docs wearers have customized our footwear with bolt-on pieces of hardware. This collection goes out to them. The 1460 Harness boot comes in black Smooth leather, enhanced with straps, harnesses and gunmetal studs. Yellow welt stitching and a scripted heel loop mark them as Dr. Martens. Born on 1st April 1960 and named as such. Over six decades our 8-eye 1460 has become iconic. Polished Smooth is the original Dr. Martens leather: super durable, with a smooth finish polished to a high shine. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Dr. Martens Shoe Polish. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, Men's 1460 Harness Leather Lace Up Boots in Black, Size 13