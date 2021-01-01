This year we mark 60 years of our Original shoe, the 3-eye 1461, with a series of one-off reworks. Each pair is handcrafted in our original Wollaston factory. This edition takes the iconic design backs to its roots, and rebuilds the shoe in high-grade Oiled Shoulder leather from Leeds-based tannery C. F. Stead. Set on a tapered 387 last on a classic DMs sole, the Made in England shoes are finished with yellow welt stitching and antique brass eyelets. Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility. Classic Oiled Shoulder is a heavyweight leather with a smooth, waxy surface, deep pull-up and vintage-look finish. Made in England at our original Wollaston factory. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, Men's 1461 Classic Oil Leather Oxford Shoes in Black, Size 13