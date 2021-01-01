To celebrate our 60th anniversary, we've created a new collection of footwear in our original Wollaston factory, using some of the finest leathers we could find. These shoes are crafted from Horween's Essex — a vegetable-tanned leather made with all-natural materials. Essex takes over three years to develop, and is designed to age and build character with every wear. Over time, these shoes will develop a unique patina and become your very own pair. They're tagged with a leather Horween label and gold-scripted heel loop. Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility. Tanned with all-natural materials, Essex leather gets its character from daily wear. It ages to look better over time, developing a patina unique to each wearer. Made in England at our original Wollaston factory. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, Men's 1461 Veg Tan Leather Oxford Shoes, Size 14