Ortovox Men's 185 Rock'N'Wool LS Shirt - Large - Night Blue Blend

The Ortovox Men's 185 Rock'N'Wool LS Shirt is a merino wool base layer top for cold weather adventure. Get on the mountain with 100%; Tasmanian merino wool next to your skin. It regulates temperature and is itch-free so you stay comfortable during the skin up and the ski down. The multi-colored twirled yarn has created some fun colors, which jazzes up the post-ski party around the fire back at the cabin. Features of the Ortovox Men's 185 Rock'N'Wool Long Sleeve Shirt Fine 18-micron fiber diameter Pure merino wool Itch-free and comfortable to wear Sustainably produced Fabric Details 100% Virgin Wool