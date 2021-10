This check pattern dress shirt from the 1905 Collection is woven with Repreve, a recycled polyester made from plastic bottles. Help conserve energy and natural resources with recycling and the use of recycled products. Chest pocket. 55 cotton, 41 Repreve recycled polyester, 4 spandex. Machine washable. Imported. 1905 Collection Slim Fit Button-Down Collar Check Repreve? Dress Shirt - Big & Tall CLEARANCE