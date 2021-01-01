JoS. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim Fit Plaid Nativa™ Suit with brrr°? comfort, Navy, 44 Long

A simple plaid suit is always a welcome addition to your wardrobe, especially one that39s made of fine quality materials. The wool used is Nativatrade certified which guarantees the quality and traceability of the wool fibers across the supply chain. Nativatrade fibers are produced with respect to animal welfare, the welfare of the people who produce the fibers, and reducing the impact of production on the environment. This suit is also crafted using brrrdeg comfort technology that continually keeps you cooler with natural-cooling minerals, a special fiber core that increases moisture wicking, and an enhanced airflow to boost cooling so you feel fresh. The suit includes a fully lined jacket with notch lapel, two-button closure and side vents. The accompanying flat-front slacks are lined to the knee and are unhemmed for tailoring. 70 Nativatrade wool, 28 recycled polyester, 2 spandex. Dry clean only. Imported. 1905 Collection Slim Fit Plaid Nativa™ Suit with brrr°? comfort