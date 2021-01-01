JoS. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim Fit Stripe Nativa™ Wool Suit with brrr°® comfort Clearance, Navy, 43 Regular

This Slim Fit suit has fine stripes, and a fully lined jacket that features a peak lapel, two-button closure, flap-front pockets, side vents and interior pockets. Flat-front slacks are lined to the knee and unhemmed for tailoring. This suit is crafted using brrrdeg comfort technology that continually keeps you cooler with natural-cooling minerals, a special fiber core that increases moisture wicking, and an enhanced airflow to boost cooling so you feel fresh. The wool used is Nativatrade certified which guarantees the quality and traceability of the wool fibers across the supply chain. Nativatrade fibers are produced with respect to animal welfare, the welfare of the people who produce the fibers, and reducing the impact of production on the environment. 70 Nativatrade wool, 28 recycled polyester, 2 spandex. Dry clean only. Imported. 1905 Collection Slim Fit Stripe Nativa™ Wool Suit with brrr°® comfort CLEARANCE