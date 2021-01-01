JoS. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim Fit Windowpane Check Sportcoat with brrr°®comfort, Brown, 38 Short

The 1905 Collection features updated classics, with vintage appeal. This handsome sportcoat is tailored from a smooth linen-wool blend, windowpane check pattern, and notch lapel. Slim Fit. Interior pockets. Fully lined. It is crafted using brrrdegeg comfort technology that continually keeps you cooler with natural-cooling minerals, a special fiber core that increases moisture wicking, and an enhanced airflow to boost cooling so you feel fresh. 3/8 lining. 52 linen, 48 wool. Dry clean only. Imported. 1905 Collection Slim Fit Windowpane Check Sportcoat with brrr°®comfort