JoS. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Button-Down Collar Grid Dress Shirt with brrr°® comfort, Orange, 15x35

This finely crafted, 1905 Collection dress shirt features a special non-iron finish with built-in stretch for added comfort. The shirt s fabrication includes brrrdeg comfort technology that continually keeps you cooler with natural cooling minerals, a special fiber core that increases moisture wicking, and an enhanced airflow to boost cooling and to keep you feeling fresh. Other features include a left chest pocket, barrel cuffs, split-back yoke and back side pleats. 54 cotton, 41 brrrdegnylon, 5 spandex. Machine washable. Imported. 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Button-Down Collar Grid Dress Shirt with brrr°® comfort